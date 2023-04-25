close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FY24 MGNREGS budget might last just a few months if enough work provided

During below-normal monsoon years, MGNREGS acts as a cushion for rural labourers who find it difficult to get work in the fields and farms

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
MGNREGS
Premium

MGNREGS

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
The government’s FY24 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment. Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) budget estimate pegged at Rs 60,000 crore could last for only six to seven months provided adequate work is provided and there is no artificial suppression of demand, experts and civil society representatives said. This could also mean that unless there is an infusion of funds for MGNREGS during the middle of the year, allocations could start drying up around September when incidentally the possible impact of a likely sub-par monsoon could also start showing up.
Or

Also Read

CES 2023: LG Gram laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled

Demand for work under MGNREGS in FY24 to be 27% lower than in FY23

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Finance ministry likely to give additional Rs 25,000 crore for MGNREGS

Budget 2023: PMAY-G may get big push on time for 2024 General Elections

Banking system 'strong enough to survive' policy rate changes: FinMin study

Incriminating material must for any addition to taxable income: SC

Issue of GST on intermediary services to foreign clients may get resolved

Business sentiment turns buoyant in fourth quarter, says NCAER survey

India, China becoming high income countries to bring disruption: World Bank

Topics : MGNREGS Indian Economy Rural India agriculture economy Labour Ministry gram panchayat

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Banking system 'strong enough to survive' policy rate changes: FinMin study

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Incriminating material must for any addition to taxable income: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read
Premium

Issue of GST on intermediary services to foreign clients may get resolved

GST
4 min read

Business sentiment turns buoyant in fourth quarter, says NCAER survey

India's economic growth rate 'much weaker' than expected, says IMF
3 min read

India, China becoming high income countries to bring disruption: World Bank

Indermit Gill
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

India's unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end

crude
6 min read
Premium

ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

export
4 min read

India, China becoming high income countries to bring disruption: World Bank

Indermit Gill
2 min read

Govt considers bringing municipal bodies under TSA for effective funds use

money, company
2 min read

Business sentiment turns buoyant in fourth quarter, says NCAER survey

India's economic growth rate 'much weaker' than expected, says IMF
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon