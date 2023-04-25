FY24 MGNREGS budget might last just a few months if enough work provided

In this section

The government’s FY24 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment. Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) budget estimate pegged at Rs 60,000 crore could last for only six to seven months provided adequate work is provided and there is no artificial suppression of demand, experts and civil society representatives said. This could also mean that unless there is an infusion of funds for MGNREGS during the middle of the year, allocations could start drying up around September when incidentally the possible impact of a likely sub-par monsoon could also start showing up.

