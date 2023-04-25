FY24 MGNREGS budget might last just a few months if enough work provided

The government’s FY24 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment. Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) budget estimate pegged at Rs 60,000 crore could last for only six to seven months provided adequate work is provided and there is no artificial suppression of demand, experts and civil society representatives said. This could also mean that unless there is an infusion of funds for MGNREGS during the middle of the year, allocations could start drying up around September when incidentally the possible impact of a likely sub-par monsoon could also start showing up.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or