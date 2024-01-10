Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GDP of India to surpass $4 trn in 2024-25, $5 trn by 2026-27: PHDCCI report

The industry chamber also expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in a calibrated manner by the end of 2024

economy

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's economy is likely to surpass $4 trillion in 2024-25 and further escalate to $5 trillion by 2026-27, according to a PHDCCI report released on Wednesday.
The industry chamber also expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in a calibrated manner by the end of 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Indian economy is showing evidence of strong growth...It is imperative that there is a need to remain watchful and adaptable in the coming days to mitigate the dangers presented by the global economy through carefully calibrated policy actions," the report stated.
Observing that despite global challenges, India's economy remains resilient, the report said the country is poised to attain the status of a developed economy by 2047 under the initiative of 'Viksit Bharat'.
"... India is making significant strides for its futuristic growth trajectory. (Indian economy is) anticipated to surpass $ 4 trillion in the financial year 2024-25 and further escalate to $ 5 trillion by the financial year 2026-27," the report said.
Elaborating upon the various steps to accelerate economic growth further, Deputy Secretary General at PHDCCI SP Sharma said the government should focus more on the informal sector because sometimes the reforms are not percolated at the ground level.
He further said the banking system needs to become more robust to help small businesses so that they are able to expand their capacities according to the demand trajectory.
The analysis is based on lead macroeconomic indicators, including GDP Growth, Export Growth, Gross National Savings, Total Investments and Debt of GDP Ratio.
The analysis for the report has been conducted for four sets of time periods, Pre Pandemic Years (2018, 2019), Pandemic Years (2020, 2021), Post Pandemic Years (2022,2023) and Futuristic Outlook Years (2024,2025). Ranking of the lead economic indicators has been observed in these four periods, said the Industry body PHDCCI.

Also Read

PHDCCI submits recommendations related to housing, banking sectors to RBI

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

Real wage growth positive in India for second consecutive year: ILO study

India growing rapidly, to be $30 trn economy by 2047: FM Sitharaman

Viksit Bharat not just dream, it's a possibility: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

Govt holds back $600 million plan to replenish strategic oil reserves

India to be $5 trn economy by FY28, to reach $30 trn by 2047: FM Sitharaman

With regards to retail inflation, the report estimated that it is expected to be around 4.5 per cent on average in 2024.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points to bring it to the level of 5.5 per cent by the end of 2024, said PHDCCI.
The industry body has also identified growth promising sectors, including Agriculture and food processing, Infrastructure, Textile and Apparel, Pharmaceutical, Defence Manufacturing, Electronics and Fintech.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India GDP Indian Economy India Economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon