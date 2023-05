GDP over $3.5 trn in 2022, India fastest-growing G20 economy: Moody's

In a research report, the US-based rating agency said bureaucracy could slow approval processes in obtaining licences and setting up businesses, prolonging project gestation.

India's GDP has crossed $3.5 trillion in 2022 and will be the fastest-growing G-20 economy over the next few years, but reform and policy barriers could hamper investment, Moody's said on Tuesday.



It said a large young and educated workforce, increasing nuclear families and urbanization will fuel demand for housing, cement and new cars.

"India's higher bureaucracy in decision-making will reduce its attractiveness as a destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), especially when competing with other developing economies in the region, such as Indonesia and Vietnam," Moody's Investors Service said.



"While demand across the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors will grow 3-12 per cent annually for the rest of the decade, India's capacity will still rank well behind China's by 2030," Moody's said.

Government infrastructure spending will bolster steel and cement, while India's net-zero commitment will drive investment in renewable energy, it said.

Also Read Slowdown in GDP growth late last year temporary: Moody's Analytics Asset quality of Indian banks will be stable in 2023, says Moody's GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2 Recession unlikely in APAC region in coming year: Moody's Analytics Flexi staffing industry witnesses 14% of growth in new jobs in FY23 When does India declare drought and how is it linked to the monsoon Palm oil import in May to hit 27-mnth low, traders switch to soy, sunflower Refinery rejig: Why is India steadily raising petrochemicals capacity Core inflation still remains elevated, may not fall below 5% in FY24



"Lack of certainty around the amount of time needed for land acquisition approvals, regulatory clearances, obtaining licenses and setting up businesses can materially prolong project gestation. Furthermore, India's limited multilateral liberalisation with respect to regional trade agreements will also weigh on foreign investments in the country," it said.

It said despite the economy's strong potential, there is a risk that the pace of investment in India's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors could slow because of limited economic liberalization or slower policy implementation.