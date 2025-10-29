Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Global rice conference from Oct 30 to showcase AI-based sorting tech: IREF

Global rice conference from Oct 30 to showcase AI-based sorting tech: IREF

The conference will bring together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers

Govt weighs curbs on exports of 100% broken rice after paddy area shrinks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's first Artificial Intelligence-based rice sorting system will be unveiled at the two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, beginning Thursday, in a move aimed at boosting precision, efficiency and global competitiveness in the country's rice exports.
 
The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, to be held during October 30-31 at Bharat Mandapam, will highlight India's growing leadership in the global rice sector, Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
The event will also have a live launch of the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based rice sorting system, it added.
 
The conference will bring together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is giving non-financial support to the event.
 
 
A special highlight of BIRC 2025 will be the felicitation of 17 farmers from several states by international buyers, recognising their contributions to quality, innovation, and sustainability in rice cultivation.

Also Read

Rice, Rice exports

Rice exporters seek deals with emerging markets after strong monsoon

rice

India targets 26 new markets to expand rice exports worth ₹1.8 trn

rice

India pushing rice exports to largest importer of world Philippines

BAsmati

Is your rice toxic? Experts explain arsenic risks and how to stay safe

Rice

India may improve trade deficit with Japan by selling quality rice

 
In 2024-25, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at USD 12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries.
 
"BIRC is an affirmation of global acceptance of Indian farmers and their growing recognition on the international stage," said Prem Garg, National President of the IREF.
 
The event will also showcase India's improved technological capabilities, he added.
 
"Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, the new system can simultaneously analyze the colour, size, shape, and structure of rice grains, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency while reducing costs, power consumption, and manpower. This marks a major leap forward for India's agri-processing sector," Garg said.
 
The event will see participation from all States and Union Territories, each showcasing their unique rice varieties and heritage grains, reflecting India's agricultural and cultural diversity.
 
A special Women Entrepreneurs, Startups, and MSME Pavilion will highlight innovation across the agri-value chain—from seed development and post-harvest technologies to packaging, branding, digital trade, and blockchain-based traceability.
 
The association, through this event, wants to expand India's share in global trade.
 
It has identified 26 countries as potential markets for expanding its rice exports. These countries offer export potential of Rs 1.8 lakh crore.
 
The IREF expects that export agreements worth about Rs 25,000 crore would be signed during the conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Economy has weathered global headwinds, GDP to be near 7% in FY26: CEA

sugarcane farmers

UP hikes sugarcane price to ₹400 per quintal for early-maturing varieties

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU to hold talks on steel, auto and carbon tax issues under FTA

Gold

RBI brings back more gold from abroad after West freezes Russia's reserves

ship, boat, vessel

India-bound tanker carrying Russian crude makes u-turn in Baltic Sea

Topics : Artificial intelligence rice export Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon