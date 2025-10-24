Friday, October 24, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India targets 26 new markets to expand rice exports worth ₹1.8 trn

India targets 26 new markets to expand rice exports worth ₹1.8 trn

India to pitch its rice varieties in 26 countries, including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, at the Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 in Delhi

rice

Rice (Photo/Unsplash)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has identified 26 markets, including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, and China, to shift a large share of their purchases towards Indian rice varieties, Dev Garg, Vice-President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said on Friday.
 
“India has identified 26 markets where competitors such as Pakistan and Thailand are more dominant. These markets import ₹1,80,000 crore worth of rice from countries other than India,” Garg said.
 
Various varieties of rice — GI, non-basmati, and basmati — have been identified, which can replace ₹1,80,000 crore worth of imports, he said, adding that these new markets will be targeted at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, which is scheduled from 30 to 31 October in New Delhi.
 
 
India among top global rice exporters
 
India is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of rice, supplying to over 172 countries. BIRC is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to strengthen their presence in global food supply chains. The event is being organised by IREF — a national-level body representing over 7,500 exporters and allied stakeholders — in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said that the foreign ministers of the Philippines, Ghana, Namibia, and Gambia will also participate in the two-day event.
 
India’s rice output and export performance
 
India produced around 150 million tonnes of rice in FY25 from nearly 47 million hectares, accounting for about 28 per cent of global output. Average yields have improved from 2.72 tonnes per hectare in 2014–15 to about 3.2 tonnes per hectare in 2024–25, driven by improved seed varieties, better agronomic practices, and expanded irrigation coverage.
 
In FY25, India exported 20.1 million metric tonnes of rice valued at approximately $12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries, according to government data.
 
BIRC 2025 to focus on sustainable and transparent trade
 
“Conceived as a global platform aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the conference will bring together producers, exporters, importers, policymakers, financiers, logisticians, research institutions, and allied service providers to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and resilience in the global rice trade. Sustainability, innovation, and transparent, rules-based commerce will be at the core of the deliberations,” the commerce department said in a statement.
 

Topics : India rice exports rice export Rice prices

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

