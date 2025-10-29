UP hikes sugarcane price to ₹400 per quintal for early-maturing varieties

In a major pro-farmer decision, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced an increase of ₹30 per quintal in the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane to ₹400 per quintal for early-maturing varieties in the 2025–26 crushing season.
The hike, representing a rise of more than 8 per cent, is expected to add ₹3,000 crore to the income of sugarcane farmers this season.
The SAP for the common or normal variety has also been raised from ₹360 to ₹390 per quintal.
Fourth price hike under Yogi Adityanath government
Sugarcane is one of UP’s major cash crops, alongside paddy and wheat, with about 4.5 million farmer households engaged in its cultivation across the state.
Addressing newspersons in Lucknow, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, minister for sugarcane development, said the price hike reflected the Yogi Adityanath government’s commitment to augmenting farm income and strengthening the rural economy.
“This marks the fourth cane price hike under the Yogi Adityanath government since 2017,” Chaudhary said, adding, “Sugarcane farmers are the backbone of UP’s economy. It is our commitment to ensure they receive fair and timely payment for their produce.”
He said that since 2017, the state government has disbursed over ₹2.9 trillion to cane farmers — ₹1.42 trillion more than the ₹1.47 trillion paid during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) regimes between 2007 and 2017.
Investment and revival in sugar industry
At present, 122 sugar mills are operational in Uttar Pradesh, the second-highest number in India after Maharashtra.
The minister alleged that 21 mills were sold off at “throwaway” prices under previous governments. In contrast, the Yogi administration’s transparent and investor-friendly policies have attracted ₹12,000 crore in fresh investments in the sugar industry.
Over the past eight years, the state has established four new sugar mills, revived six closed mills, and expanded 42 mills, equivalent to adding eight new large mills.
Additionally, compressed biogas (CBG) plants have been set up in two mills to promote alternative energy production in the sector.
Digitisation and ethanol growth
Under the Smart Sugarcane Farmer initiative, processes such as acreage registration, calendaring, and slip issuance have been fully digitised, eliminating middlemen from the supply chain.
UP has also achieved remarkable growth in ethanol production, Chaudhary said. Ethanol output has risen from 410 million litres (ML) to 1,820 ML, while the number of distilleries has grown from 61 to 97.
The state’s sugarcane acreage has expanded from 2 million hectares (MH) to 2.95 MH, making UP the leading state for both sugarcane cultivation and ethanol production.
Farmer response
The price of sugarcane in UP had remained unchanged at ₹370 per quintal for two years, even as cultivation costs increased.
Welcoming the decision, Dharmendra Malik, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (apolitical), described the move as being “in the interest of sugarcane farmers.”