Nurturing thriving startup ecosystem is priority for Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa can produce the next generation of job creators by providing mentoring, infrastructure, and market access, he said

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

We must make entrepreneurship more aspirational for the youth of Goa and spotlight local startup success stories to inspire many more, the chief minister said

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem is a priority for Goa, and the state government's goal is to help turn ideas into high-growth startups and attract funding.
Addressing "Goa Innovation and Startup Times" (GIST), an event at the BITS Pilani campus at Vasco, Sawant said the state will focus on its strengths around industries, tourism, and sustainability and leverage various Central schemes to boost startups.
Nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem is a priority for Goa. Our goal is to enable ideas to turn into high-growth startups and attract funding, he said, expressing confidence about the state's potential to become a startup hub.
Goa can produce the next generation of job creators by providing mentoring, infrastructure, and market access, he said.
We must make entrepreneurship more aspirational for the youth of Goa and spotlight local startup success stories to inspire many more, the chief minister said.
The state government is ready to actively support companies and startups that can accelerate the state's vision to become an attractive hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, he said.
We aim to kickstart an entire startup ecosystem right from nurturing bright minds and ideas to providing robust incubation support, he said.
With conducive centres of excellence, funding mechanisms, ease of doing business, and global collaborations, Goa is poised to become India's innovation and startup hub, Sawant said.

Topics : Goa start- ups Pramod Sawant

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

