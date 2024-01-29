Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold imports rise 26.7% to $35.95 billion in Apr-Dec on healthy demand

In December 2023, imports of the precious metal jumped by 156.5 per cent to $3 billion, as per the data released by the commerce ministry

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD), increased 26.7 per cent to $35.95 billion during the April-December of this fiscal due to healthy demand, according to government data.
The imports stood at $28.4 billion during the same period a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In December 2023, imports of the precious metal jumped by 156.5 per cent to $3 billion, as per the data released by the commerce ministry.
Despite the increase in gold imports, the country's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) narrowed to $188.02 billion in the first three-quarters of this fiscal against $212.34 billion in April-December 2022.
India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China. The imports mainly take care of the demand by the jewellery industry.
The gems and jewellery exports during the period dipped by 16.16 per cent to $24.3 billion.
India's current account deficit declined sharply to 1 per cent of the GDP or $8.3 billion in the second quarter of this financial year, mainly due to lower merchandise trade deficit and growth in services exports, according to RBI data released on December 26 last year.
A current account deficit occurs when the value of goods and services imported and other payments exceeds the value of the export of goods and services and other receipts by a country in a particular period.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Delhi HC upholds validity of anti-profiteering provisions under GST

India to become 3rd largest economy with GDP of $5 trn in 3 yrs: FinMin

Union Budget 2024: India likely to register 7% economic growth in FY25

TN economy to be worth $2.6 trn by FY48, needs $111 bn investment: Study

'No spectacular announcements': Will FM walk the talk on interim Budget?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold Import trade imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon