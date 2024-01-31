Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt appoints 3 full-time, 1 part-time member of 16th Finance Commission

The Finance Commission is a constitutionally mandated body established once every 5 yrs to devise a formula for distributing net tax proceeds between the Centre and the states

finance commission

The Commission would also review the present arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives with reference to the funds constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday appointed three full-time and one part-time member of the 16th Finance Commission which was constituted on December 31, 2023.

The full-time members appointed include Ajay Narayan Jha, a former member of 15th Finance Commission and former secretary of Expenditure, Annie George Mathew, former special secretary of Expenditure, and Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director of Artha Global. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor of State Bank of India has been appointed as the part-time member of the 16th Finance Commission.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The Sixteenth Finance Commission has been requested to make its recommendations available by October 31, 2025, covering an award period of 5 years commencing 1st April, 2026,” a press statement by the Ministry of Finance said.

The government had appointed former NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya as the chairman of the panel and bureaucrat Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey was named its secretary.

The Finance Commission is a constitutionally mandated body established once every five years to devise a formula for distributing net tax proceeds between the Centre and the states as well as among states and local bodies. Currently, India shares 41 per cent of federal taxes with states as recommended by the 15th panel.  

The Commission would also review the present arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives with reference to the funds constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The erstwhile 15th Finance Commission, under NK Singh, had recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the five-year period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.

Also Read

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

In 9 years, 248 mn moved out of multidimensional poverty: NITI Aayog

Govt issues bare minimum terms of reference for 16th finance commission

Finance Commission gets first officer; terms of reference expected soon

Vision @2047 nearly ready, PM Modi to launch in January: NITI Aayog CEO

Centre releases advisories, surveys to boost female workforce participation

Odisha govt's anti-tribal schemes only to woo adivasis ahead of polls: BJP

China's factory activity shrinks again in January, demand still weak

IMF sees heightening prospects for soft landing in Asian economies

World on cusp of last big refining boom as India starts capacity expansion

Topics : Finance Commission Finance Commission terms of reference Centre tax saving schemes federal tax overhaul Niti Aayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon