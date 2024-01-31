Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Odisha govt's anti-tribal schemes only to woo adivasis ahead of polls: BJP

It will focus on preserving and promoting 21 tribal languages in the state, encouraging multilingual education and protecting linguistic rights, officials said

Supreme Court stays Feb 13 order to evict nearly 1.89 million tribals

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Terming the ruling BJD in Odisha as anti-tribal, opposition BJP alleged that the state government rolled out special packages for tribals only to woo them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections.
The BJD's programmes for adivasis are a poll gimmick to mislead the one-crore tribal population in the state, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi told reporters here on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
They were actually planning to grab tribal land for corporate houses by amending the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by Scheduled Tribes) Regulation. However, the government failed in its bid in the wake of strong protests from different quarters, Majhi claimed.
The Odisha Cabinet on Monday withdrew its earlier decision on tribal land transfer to non-tribals.
The BJP leader also mocked the cabinet's approval of a new scheme Laghu Bana Jatiya Drabya Kraya (LABHA) to assure minimum support prices for minor forest produces.
With the elections approaching, the state government has planned to woo tribal voters by announcing special packages. What did it do for the tribals in the past 24 years? Majhi said.
Besides the LABHA scheme, the cabinet also approved the establishment of a commission for the preservation and promotion of tribal languages of Scheduled Tribes of Odisha.
It will focus on preserving and promoting 21 tribal languages in the state, encouraging multilingual education and protecting linguistic rights, officials said.
Besides, the cabinet passed a resolution for the inclusion of 169 communities in the Scheduled Tribes list of Odisha.
The Odisha government's anti-tribal attitude cannot be concealed with special packages, Majhi asserted.
Reacting to the remarks, the state's ST, SC, OBC & Minorities Minister, Jagannath Saraka, said: The Odisha government has always taken measures for the upliftment of tribals. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has maintained that development of tribals will ensure development of the state. There is no politics behind the schemes for tribals.
Of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, five are reserved for ST candidates.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Crimes against Dalits up by 46.11% since 2013, Adivasis by 48.15%: Kharge

World Tribal Day: Know History, Theme, Importance of Indigenous People

PM Modi guarantees time-bound saturation of flagship schemes among Adivasis

PM Modi to release Rs 540 cr of Rs 4,700 cr-worth tribal outreach projects

China's factory activity shrinks again in January, demand still weak

IMF sees heightening prospects for soft landing in Asian economies

World on cusp of last big refining boom as India starts capacity expansion

Govt appoints members for new finance panel to recommend on federal taxes

Arabian Sea likely to become 'high risk area' again, says PortsMin

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Odisha economy Odisha government tribal community tribal rights Adivasis BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon