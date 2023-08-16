Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Govt approves Digital India project's extension with outlay of Rs 14,903 cr

Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

digital locker

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The minister said that the extended Digital India project will add on to the work done under the previous version of the scheme.
"Prime Minister in the cabinet meeting has approved Digital India programme with outlay of Rs 14,903 crore," Vaishnaw said.
He said that under the project 5.25 lakh IT professionals will be reskilled and upskilled and 2.65 lakh persons will be trained in IT.
Under the extended Digital India project, nine more super computers will be added under the National Supercomputing Mission(NCM).
The minister said that already 18 super computers have been deployed under NCM.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw releases 'Go Green, Go Organic' cover for Sikkim

Vaishnaw discusses India Stack, 'Make-in-India' with Sundar Pichai

Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site

Sikkim to get 5G services before Independence-Day: Union Minister Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Govt approves Rs 13,000 cr PM Vishwakarma scheme, will benefit 3 mn workers

PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities

Tomatoes on 'vacation' as India battles food inflation, says Burger King

Rural Manipur grapples with over 12 per cent inflation amidst unrest

What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Digital India Digital technology Technology

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon