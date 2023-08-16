Govt approves Digital India project's extension with outlay of Rs 14,903 cr

Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that the extended Digital India project will add on to the work done under the previous version of the scheme.

"Prime Minister in the cabinet meeting has approved Digital India programme with outlay of Rs 14,903 crore," Vaishnaw said.

He said that under the project 5.25 lakh IT professionals will be reskilled and upskilled and 2.65 lakh persons will be trained in IT.

Under the extended Digital India project, nine more super computers will be added under the National Supercomputing Mission(NCM).

The minister said that already 18 super computers have been deployed under NCM.

Also Read Ashwini Vaishnaw releases 'Go Green, Go Organic' cover for Sikkim Vaishnaw discusses India Stack, 'Make-in-India' with Sundar Pichai Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site Sikkim to get 5G services before Independence-Day: Union Minister Vaishnaw Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops Govt approves Rs 13,000 cr PM Vishwakarma scheme, will benefit 3 mn workers PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities Tomatoes on 'vacation' as India battles food inflation, says Burger King Rural Manipur grapples with over 12 per cent inflation amidst unrest What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047?