Govt approves Rs 13,000 cr PM Vishwakarma scheme, will benefit 3 mn workers

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement about the scheme in his Independence Day address on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

On Tuesday, the prime minister announced that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

Also Read Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British Independence Day 2023: Guidelines for disposing of National Flag properly Independence Day 2023: Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's I-Day speech Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops Vaishnaw discusses India Stack, 'Make-in-India' with Sundar Pichai PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities Tomatoes on 'vacation' as India battles food inflation, says Burger King Rural Manipur grapples with over 12 per cent inflation amidst unrest What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047? India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data