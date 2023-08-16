Confirmation

Govt approves Rs 13,000 cr PM Vishwakarma scheme, will benefit 3 mn workers

Under the scheme, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement about the scheme in his Independence Day address on Tuesday.
Under the scheme, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.
The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.
On Tuesday, the prime minister announced that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cabinet local artisans Weavers central government India Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

