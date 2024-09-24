Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt extends import regime for IT hardware products till December 31

Govt extends import regime for IT hardware products till December 31

Asks companies to seek fresh approvals based on new guidelines from January 1

pc import laptop import tablet import

Representative Picture

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday extended the import management system for laptops and other IT hardware products for three more months—till December 31—and asked companies to seek fresh approvals for imports based on new guidelines from January 1.

The existing system is valid only till September 30. “Importers would be required to apply for fresh authorisations for the period from January 1, 2025, subject to detailed guidance to be provided shortly,” according to a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The import management system kicked in on November 1, 2023, to promote domestic manufacturing of these goods, reduce dependence, especially on China, and ensure a trusted supply chain for electronics in the country. Last year, the government had also said that the import data would be closely studied before deciding how to take it forward.
 

The system covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers.

Last month, Business Standard had reported that the government might consider extending the import management system for laptops and other IT hardware products for a few months, as the domestic manufacturing ecosystem for these products is not yet robust.

In August last year, the government announced that it planned to issue licences for the import of IT hardware products. However, amid massive reservations from companies, industry lobby groups, and key trade partners, India stepped back from its earlier plan and a new ‘contactless’ import management system was introduced in November. Under this system, the import permit is issued in an end-to-end online format.

Experts and the industry, however, raised concerns regarding the decision.

More From This Section

gdp growth economy economic

S&P retains India's FY25 growth forecast at 6.8%, expects rate cut in Oct

PremiumCCI can appoint agencies to monitor implementation of its orders

CCI's latest merger overhaul may push deal timelines, increase filings

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Fortifying fundamentals key to navigating global uncertainties: RBI Guv

Potato

Turning leftovers into mileage: How potatoes could soon power your vehicle

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

S&P retains India's growth forecast at 6.8%; expects rate cut in October


Kumar Deep Banerjee, country director of the Washington-based IT lobby group ITI Council, said that the industry needs more clarity on the proposed new import authorisation scheme, set to be in place from January 2025. “We expect a robust stakeholder consultation before implementing any new requirements,” Banerjee said.

India’s repeated delay in implementing laptop import restrictions, likely influenced by the United States’ concerns, needs to end, and it is time for India to enforce these measures and boost local production, said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) and former trade ministry official.

According to Srivastava, such restrictions would push American tech giants like Apple, Dell, and HP, which manufacture in China, to set up operations in India.

“The US’s stance on China is inconsistent. It imposes tariffs and restrictions on Chinese goods like solar cells and electric vehicles to protect its own interests but resists when other nations take similar steps that might affect American companies. India has a strong case for building its own laptop manufacturing capabilities. China controls 81 per cent of the global PC and laptop market, and any disruption there could have global repercussions,” he said.

Also Read

laptops, laptop imports

Govt considers extending laptop import rules as September 30 deadline nears

cybersecurity laptop working

Govt expected to extend import management system for laptops, tablets

New MSI laptops

MSI launches business and gaming laptops powered by new Intel AI processors

cybersecurity laptop working

Over $4 bn imports this year under management system for laptops, tablets

HP Victus Special Edition

HP Victus Special Edition laptops launched with NVIDIA GPUs: Price, offers

Topics : Laptops imports Electronic manufacturing Import duty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon