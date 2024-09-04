MSI launches business and gaming laptops powered by new Intel AI processors

Taiwanese electronics company MSI has launched a series of new laptops at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2024 event in Berlin, Germany. MSI’s new range of gaming as well as business productivity laptops are powered by the new Intel Core Ultra (series 2) processors and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, both of which feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for handling AI workloads. Additionally, these laptops will also receive Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI-powered features.

MSI Prestige series laptops: Details

MSI Prestige series laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) that offer up to 120 tera operations per second (TOPS). The processor also features a more powerful NPU than its predecessor for faster on-device AI processing.

The Prestige series laptops come in three sizes – 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16 inch – and feature light-weight construction for portability. MSI said that the laptops also feature larger batteries, offering productivity up to 20 hours in video playback and office productivity.

Price: Rs 1,31,990 onwards

MSI Summit 13 AI+ EVO laptop: Details

MSI Summit 13 AI+ EVO laptop is also powered by the new Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and offers a lightweight body in a flip form factor. The laptop features a 13-inch touch screen display and comes with the MSI Pen 2 stylus. It also gets dedicated features to enhance on-device security.

Price: Rs 1,67,990

MSI Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ laptops: Details

Both MSI Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. The company said that both of these laptops are designed specifically for gamers and creators, and come equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series dedicated GPUs for graphic processing. The laptops feature a sleek design and a lightweight magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis.

MSI Stealth A16 AI+: Rs 2,32,990 onwards

MSI Creator A16 AI+: Rs 3,07,990

MSI Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ laptops: Details

Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, MSI Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ laptops are designed for businesses. The laptops feature exclusive AI-powered softwares from MSI such as MSI AI Engine and MSI AI Noise Cancellation Pro for increasing work productivity.

MSI Summit A16 AI+: Rs 1,73,990

MSI Prestige A16 AI+: Rs 1,49,990

MSI Venture series: Details

Alongside new devices in existing series, MSI also launched its new Venture series laptops focusing on business and productivity. The new Venture series laptops will be available in 14, 15.6, 16, and 17-inch sizes and are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2).

The laptops sport OLED displays in 16:10 aspect ratio, covering 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color gamut. MSI said that these laptops offer longer battery life and support 100W charging via USB-C. These laptops also feature MSI exclusive AI-powered softwares to assist users in increasing their productivity.