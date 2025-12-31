Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt imposes up to 12% safeguard duty on steel flat product imports

Govt imposes up to 12% safeguard duty on steel flat product imports

The finance ministry said the duty will apply to a wide range of steel flat products, including hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates, cold-rolled coils, metallic coated steel and colour-coated products

steel, steel industry

The safeguard duty will be levied at 12 per cent from April 21, 2025 to April 20, 2026.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has imposed a safeguard duty of up to 12% on imports of non-alloy and alloy steel flat products for a period of three years, citing a sudden surge in inbound shipments that has affected domestic producers.
 
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the finance ministry said the duty will apply to a wide range of steel flat products, including hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates, cold-rolled coils, metallic coated steel and colour-coated products falling under tariff headings 7208 to 7226.
 
The safeguard duty will be levied at 12 per cent from April 21, 2025 to April 20, 2026, tapering to 11.5 per cent in the second year and 11 per cent in the third year, ending April 20, 2028.
 

More From This Section

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia move towards more balanced, diversified economic ties in 2025

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

Goldilocks phase, reforms glide path to spur Indian economy in 2026

Renewable energy, climate

Long-term policy support key to meeting India's energy goals: Experts

Oil imports, Crude oil

Import of Russian oil hits 3-year low in Dec amid tighter Western sanctionspremium

Lending

Corporate lending to rebound as loan-bond rate gap narrows, RBI eases norms

Topics : Steel producers Steel Industry Steel imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon