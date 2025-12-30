Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Corporate lending to rebound as loan-bond rate gap narrows, RBI eases norms

Corporate lending to rebound as loan-bond rate gap narrows, RBI eases norms

Analysts expect banks' corporate credit to pick up as the bond-loan rate gap narrows and RBI reforms, including acquisition financing and eased exposure norms, begin to bite

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks’ lending to corporates is expected to rise in the coming quarters as the interest rate gap between corporate bonds and bank loans has narrowed. In addition, recent policy reforms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including allowing domestic banks to undertake acquisition financing, are expected to provide further support to corporate lending, analysts said.
 
Corporate lending by banks had lagged overall credit growth following corporate deleveraging after the Covid-19 pandemic, as companies increasingly shifted to alternative debt sources such as capital markets and foreign borrowings. Greater access to equity markets, the absence of large private-sector capital expenditure and healthy internal accruals also supported this shift.
 
 
Analysts said corporate lending tends to pick up during periods when the gap between borrowing rates narrows.

Why does a narrower loan–bond rate gap boost bank corporate lending?

Trend analysis over the past few years of AA bond yields and external benchmark-linked lending rates shows a pick-up in bank-sourced corporate credit growth whenever the differential between the two borrowing rates narrows. This is expected, as a smaller borrowing-cost advantage in bonds encourages corporates to shift to bank loans, which offer greater flexibility and quicker turnaround.
 
According to a report by Ambit Institutional Equities, “The interest rate gap between bond yields and benchmark rates (EBLR/MCLR) is a key factor driving this shift. Interestingly, we observe that as the rate gap narrows, bank corporate lending surges, which may materialise in the coming quarters.”

Also Read

real estate

MahaRERA recovers nearly ₹269 crore for homebuyers since 2017 inception

mapmyindia

MapmyIndia adds metro, rail and bus routing to Mappls app for commuters

Mumbai: A Million Islands

Mumbai: Between opportunity and despairpremium

content, films, movie

Production houses move beyond films, tap into alternative revenue streamspremium

GST cut

After muted start, GST cuts boost consumer durables demand in 2025premium

How are RBI reforms expected to support corporate credit growth?

Corporate credit growth remained subdued in the first half of the financial year as bond markets transmitted rate cuts faster than bank loan markets, prompting corporates to tap bond markets instead. However, with the gap between bank lending rates and bond market rates narrowing, recent RBI policy reforms, such as risk-weight reductions and easing of large exposure norms, could also support a pick-up in growth.
 
“While adoption or the margin profile of acquisition finance remains monitorable, large banks and public sector banks remain key beneficiaries of a growth pick-up, while the focus may remain on lower-rated accounts (AA/A) to manage margins,” analysts at Ambit said.

What is driving the recent shift in MCLR and bond yields?

“It can be seen that bond markets price in changes in the repo rate very quickly, while transmission into MCLR happens with a lag. This is why the differential between one-year MCLR and bond rates widened between February 2025 and July 2025, when the first set of rate cuts took place. Since July 2025, however, there has been a sequential reduction in MCLR till December 2025, while bond market rates started hardening post July. With this, we expect some reversal in bond market substitution, thereby aiding growth in banks’ corporate portfolios,” said Ajit Velonie, senior director, Crisil Ratings.
 
While there has been a pick-up in lending, it has been gradual, another analyst said, noting that large corporates are borrowing opportunistically and shifting between bank loans and corporate bonds depending on relative rates, as corporate bond yields are currently elevated.
 
“RBI’s easing measures are expected to help, but their impact takes time to filter through banks’ credit decisions. Banks are generally more comfortable lending to higher-rated (AAA) corporates, and there is a clear migration towards safer, higher-rated exposures. Incremental corporate lending has not meaningfully accelerated yet, despite banks’ stated willingness to lend,” the analyst added.

More From This Section

oil, crude oil,

India's Russian oil imports fall in December, but demand stays structural

Indian Economy

India's economy in 2025: Low inflation, FTAs and GDP growth amid US tariffs

oil, pipeline, crude oil

Why Russian oil shipments to India are set to plunge in Dec and what's next

inflation, food

India inflation likely to remain low in 2026, new CPI series planned

oil refinery

Govt may revise LPG subsidy formula as US imports push up costs

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Economy & Policy News credit growth bank credit growth BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon