Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt looks for cost-effective remedial, probe measures for hill roads

The ministry had formed a six-member technical expert committee across academia, policymakers, and industry to suggest the matrices going forward

The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

Representative Picture

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With rising cases of landslides and slope destabilisation in hill areas where national highways have been constructed, the ministry of road transport and highways is looking at a comprehensive set of matrices to identify slope vulnerabilities and cost-effective remedial measures to reduce the impact of these incidents.

The ministry had formed a six-member technical expert committee across academia, policymakers, and industry to suggest the matrices going forward. It has now sought stakeholder comments on the framework put forward by the panel.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Expansion of national highways in hill roads having a mountainous/steep terrain involving a lot of hill cutting has resulted in landslides and destabilisation of slopes, which are mitigated and protected using various methodologies suggested in different guidelines,” the ministry said in its circular.

The ministry said it felt the need to have a standardised set of on-site investigations to be done for field engineers for different types of slopes and one for cost-effective protection and mitigation measures.

According to the report, there are also landslides in hill roads built several years ago. There is a need for proper slope stability measures on both hill and valley sides. Such treatments are generally provided during project implementation or subsequently as a reactive measure to landslide.

There are several protection/mitigation measures available for the stability of slopes, such as natural vegetation, rockfall barriers, surface treatments and structural treatments, and others for remedial measures as well.

“However, there is a gap in identifying the type of investigations needed for a particular type of slope and, subsequently, the selection of the type of mitigation measures for that slope. As a result, there is a lack of consistency in the field investigations performed and the mitigation measures used for similar types of slopes, which sometimes result in very high-end structural treatments without proper justification,” the report said.

More From This Section

Centre extends sale of 'Bharat atta' and 'Bharat rice' at revised rates

Rural volumes likely to overtake urban by end of FY25, says Kantar

India not to sign global corporate tax deal until concerns addressed

Texmaco Rail and Engineering acquires Jindal Rail Infra for Rs 615 crore

Job schemes not a mandate, but a nudge to firms, says FM Sitharaman


The report suggests a framework for reconnaissance surveys, topographical mapping, geological investigation, hydrological and meteorological investigations, geophysical investigation, geotechnical investigation, and a number of mitigation measures.

Stakeholders will submit their suggestions within 15 days.

In the past, environmental activists have called for a more rigorous mechanism for sanctioning and approval of road projects in environmentally sensitive areas like hills.




Also Read

From helipads to drone zones: Here's how NHAI plans to transform highways

NHAI to monetise 2741 km through toll operate transfer, InvIT in FY25

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Toll tax charges to be revised from April 1

NHAI completes InvIT monetisation of Rs 16,000 crore through 'Round 3'

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for 22 NH projects worth Rs 4,000 crore

Topics : National Highways Authority of India Construction sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon