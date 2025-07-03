Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt may allow GM animal-feed imports from US in proposed trade deal

Govt may allow GM animal-feed imports from US in proposed trade deal

Indian and US officials have been engaged in intense negotiations over last few days to iron out differences in a bid to secure a deal before a July 9 deadline

India, US to set up joint working group on defence industrial security

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment for this story. | File Image

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

By Pratik Parija and Shruti Srivastava 
India may allow imports of some processed, genetically modified US farm products as it seeks to strike a trade deal with Washington, a potential concession after New Delhi opposed inflows of GM corn and soybeans. 
Authorities may agree to inbound shipments of some products used in animal feeds, such as soybean meal and distillers dried grains with solubles, a byproduct of corn-based ethanol production, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not be identified as the information isn’t public. 
Indian and US officials have been engaged in intense negotiations over last few days to iron out differences in a bid to secure a deal before a July 9 deadline, when higher US tariffs are set to kick in. Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the countries were “very close” to an agreement. 
 
The world’s most populous country is opposed to imports of GM corn and soybeans, and does not permit local farmers to grow them for food. With a vast agricultural sector, and farmers representing a key voting bloc, India retains a cautious stance toward shipments that could compete with local production, reflecting concerns over rural livelihoods and food security. 
At present, the government doesn’t allow cultivation GM food crops, even though varieties can aid yields. The commercial release of GM mustard has been stalled due to a legal challenge in the country’s top court, and in 2010, the government rejected a GM variety of brinjal, or eggplant. 
Still, India already meets about 60 per cent of vegetable-oil demand through imports, including soy and canola oils from GM crops. The country is also the second-largest cotton grower, with more than 90 per cent of that crop genetically modified.

Topics : Animals US tariff hikes India trade US trade deals

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

