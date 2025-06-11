Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care, staff training

Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care, staff training

This initiative aims to strengthen the zoo's operations and transform it into a more meaningful and enriching experience for the people of Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

The National Zoological Park in Delhi is set to collaborate with animal welfare organisation Vantara in a move aimed at improving animal care, staff training and overall management of the zoo.

"This initiative aims to strengthen the zoo's operations and transform it into a more meaningful and enriching experience for the people of Delhi," Vantara CEO Vivaan Karani said.

The collaboration aims to support animal care through shared resources, scientific expertise, and modern facilities, officials said in a statement. It is designed to combine the strengths of the public institution with Vantara's specialised knowledge in animal welfare, it stated.

The agreement has drawn criticism from some quarters, with a few alleging it is a step towards privatisation. However, a statement from Vantara said the partnership does not transfer any ownership or administrative control and is strictly focused on collaborative efforts.

 

"It reflects a forward-thinking move by the Delhi government to bring in specialised expertise in zoology and animal welfare, fields that require dedicated, trained professionals," Karani said.

"This collaboration aspires to set a new benchmark for animal care in India, while also giving the capital city access to a world-class wildlife environment built on knowledge, compassion, and care," he said.

As part of the agreement, Delhi Zoo staff will receive training to enhance their technical skills in animal care, the statement said.

It added that insurance coverage for the zoo workers and their families will also be provided to support their overall well-being.

"Along with giving protected spaces to the animals, Vantara's goal is to upskill the zoo workers and make them specialists in the field of animal welfare," the organisation said.

"It includes staff capacity building through initiating programs that equip zoo workers with modern animal care skills," it stated.

The collaboration will also support veterinary care, enclosure design, visitor engagement, and knowledge-sharing programmes between the two institutions, according to the statement.

It added that the focus will remain on conservation, captive management of endangered species, and educational initiatives for the public.

"As part of this collaboration, we will make new and well-equipped enclosed spaces for animals and ensure they have a safe, more enriching environment that supports their physical and emotional well-being," Karani said.

"By providing proper training to the staff, the space will evolve into more than just a place to visit, it will become a centre of care and animal conservation," he added.

The statement mentioned that the partnership reflects a strategic decision to improve animal care standards while retaining full public accountability.

It stated that bringing in external expertise was necessary for advancing care and conservation without altering the institution's core public character.

"Through this partnership with Delhi Zoo, Vantara envisions a future where expertise, compassion, and coexistence drive India's emergence as a global leader in animal conservation, an achievement few nations have matched in scale or impact," the organisation added.

Topics : Animals Animal welfare Delhi government

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

