Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 44k crore cash outgo in 1st supplementary

Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 44k crore cash outgo in 1st supplementary

The government has set a total expenditure target of Rs 48.2 trn for the financial year 2024-25

finance ministry

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday sought the approval of Parliament for a gross additional expenditure of around Rs 87,762 crore, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 44,123 crore through the first Supplementary Demands for Grants.   The gross additional spending would be matched by savings of Rs 43,618 crore by ministries and departments or by enhanced receipts and recoveries, and thus not impact the fiscal deficit.   “We don’t see this additional expenditure as posing a risk to the achievement of the fiscal deficit target, given the expectations of capital expenditure undershooting the budgeted amount by at least Rs 1 trillion,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.   Nayar said that the net cash outgo under the 1st Supplementary Demand for Grants is relatively modest and could end up being offset by savings in departments other than those included in this supplementary, for instance, capital expenditure.   The government has set a total expenditure target of Rs 48.2 trillion for the financial year 2024-25. This includes capital expenditure of Rs 11.1 trillion, of which the government has so far spent 42 per cent of the budget estimates in the April-October FY 2025 period. The government has spent 51 per cent of the total expenditure in the first seven months of this financial year.   The additional expenditure in the Supplementary Demands includes Rs 6,593.73 crore towards the fertiliser subsidy scheme, around Rs 9,000 crore for agriculture and farmer welfare, and Rs 8,000 crore towards defence.   It also includes spending of Rs 3,000 crore towards expenditure by the Ministry of External Affairs and Rs 4,800 crore towards expenditure by the Home Ministry.   “Given the conditions in the economy, this additional expenditure will add to overall spending and will be useful for growth,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.  
 

Also Read

Derek O'Brien, dharna of a TMC

TMC raises Bangladesh issue in Parliament, demands statement from PM

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Centre seeks Parliament approval for extra Rs 86,730 crore spending in FY25

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Soros, other issues

Parliament, New Parliament

60% of those killed in road accidents in 18-34 age group: Govt in Lok Sabha

Parliament, New Parliament

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over BJP's remarks on Cong-Soros nexus

Topics : Parliament Parliament winter session cash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon