March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation for the month of March came in at 1.34 per cent as compared to March 2022. In February, the WPI inflation was 3.85 per cent.
"Decline in the rate of inflation in March, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber and plastic products, crude petroleum and natural gas and paper and paper products," the Centre's press release read.
The WPI measures the price of a representative basket of wholesale goods in India. The index is divided into three groups namely primary articles (22.6 per cent of total weight), fuel and power (13.2 per cent) and manufactured products (64.2 per cent).
Earlier in February this year, the wholesale inflation had declined to a 25-month low of 3.85 per cent on easing prices of manufactured items and fuel and power, according to the government data.
Recently, the India's retail inflation eased to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March.
The WPI-based inflation came in at 4.73 per cent in January, 4.95 per cent in December 2022, 5.85 per cent in November 2022.
Also Read
Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan
January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022
India's wholesale price inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January
Measures of inflation: Understanding CPI and WPI, and how they differ
WPI inflation falls to 4.95% in December from 5.85% in previous month
Economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal
The slippery slope of oil exploration keeps India heavily import-dependent
Safe harbour for social media companies likely to become narrower
MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh
Power consumption grows 9.5% to 1,503 billion units in 2022-23: Govt data
The food index inflation against 2.76 per cent in February. It was 2.95 per cent in January.
This is the tenth straight month of decline in WPI-based inflation.