close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal

According to Sanyal, therefore, India needs to continue to be very vigilant

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal economic, advisor

Sanjeev Sanyal

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal and will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, notwithstanding a modest cut in growth projections by multilateral lending agencies, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal has said.

Sanyal further said that given the uncertainties in the global economy, India's performance is clearly far ahead of any other comparable economy.

"ADB (Asian Development Bank) and World Bank have only modestly reduced the (growth) forecast for this year. Even after this reduction, India will still be the fastest-growing major economy in the world," he told PTI.

Recently, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank projected moderation in Indian economic growth between 6.3 per cent and 6.4 per cent due to a slowdown in consumption and challenging external conditions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also lowered India's economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. Yet India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world.

"It is not correct to say that we are falling behind, my own assessment is in line with what the Economic Survey published earlier this year that (India's economic) growth will be somewhere around six and a half per cent range, which is a good performance under the current circumstances," Sanyal said.

Also Read

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

The slippery slope of oil exploration keeps India heavily import-dependent

Govt to narrow down safe harbour for social media cos, raise accountability

MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh

Power consumption grows 9.5% to 1,503 billion units in 2022-23: Govt data

India sees oil cuts, war impact as biggest risks to economy: FM Sitharaman

Asked what it will take for India to grow at 8-9 per cent per annum, he said that due to the large number of reform measures taken by the Modi government, India's supply side is now capable of driving growth over 8 per cent.

"However, at a time when the rest of the world economy is rapidly slowing down, we will not be able to push growth too hard past the current level of six-and-a-half per cent because growth of 8 per cent type level would mean that our imports will dramatically go up at a time when our ability to push exports would be constrained by global demand," he noted.

Therefore, Sanyal argued that from a macroeconomic stability perspective, India will have to be restrained in its expectations of what the country can do at this point of time.

"However, should the world find itself in a more conducive environment which will happen eventually, then India will be easily able to accelerate its growth performance," he said.

Replying to a question on the impact of the US and European banking crisis on India's financial sector, Sanyal said India's financial sector will not see any direct impact as the country has put in a lot of effort to clean up its banks and remove the non-performing assets (NPA's) using both capitalisation and the insolvency and bankruptcy process.

While noting that Indian banks are well capitalised and have plenty of buffers, he said, "Nonetheless, the fact is that we live in an interconnected world and therefore, economic shocks including financial shocks do have second-order impacts."

According to Sanyal, therefore, India needs to continue to be very vigilant.

Last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) on various financial health parameters and their resilience in the wake of the current global financial scenario emanating from the failure of some international banks in the US and Europe.

Asked whether the Adani crisis will complicate India's infrastructure ambitions, Sanyal said that he does not think any particular entity can explain the wide range of infrastructure that is being built.

"Of course, private spending (in infrastructure) was also welcomed in certain areas such as telecommunications. And even then, there doesn't seem to be any major paucity of interest," he pointed out.

Adani group has been under severe pressure since the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

Topics : Sanjeev Sanyal | Indian Economy

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

Exports, global exports, supply chain
3 min read

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Exports contract most in nearly 3 years in March; trade gap swells

exports
4 min read

Next round of India-UK free trade agreement talks from April 24

Import, Export, trade, protectionism, Free Trade agreements, deals, FTA, Shipping, Sea ways, Sea transport, Water ways, Water transportGrowth, Economy
2 min read

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

Tax collections
1 min read

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Wheat, wheat flour
4 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

India's trade deficit widens to $19.73 bn, exports rose 6% to $447 bn

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon