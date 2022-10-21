RERA project & agent registrations up by 109% in last 3 years, shows data

As per Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) data, projects and agent registrations have shown a 109 per cent growth in the last three years, approx. 94,513 projects have so far been registered under . In the same corresponding period in 2019, 45,307 cases were registered.

The states with maximum project registrations are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Together, these states account for a significant 83 per cent share with approx. 78,258 registered projects. Maharashtra still tops the list with approx. 38,229 project registrations.

As per data compiled by Anarock,Tamil Nadu recorded a 828 per cent jump in the period - in October 2019, the state had 1,154 projects registered under and this has increased to 10,711 projects as of October. Whereas Uttar Pradesh saw an increase of just 22 per cent.

As per MoHUA, 1,00,949 cases filed under the various State iterations of have been disposed of by these authorities as of 8 October 2022. Of these, approximately 72 per cent cases (72,979 complaints) were resolved in the last three years.

Taking the lead over previous torchbearer MahaRERA, Uttar Pradesh’s UP RERA saw as many as 40,559 cases disposed of so far - against a mere 11,596 cases in October 2019.

As per Anarock compilations, Haryana comes a distant second with approx. 20,539 cases disposed of, against just 2,480 cases in the corresponding period of 2019 and MahaRERA has so far disposed of approx. 12,507 cases.

“Still nowhere close to saturation effect but showing ‘real‘ progress, the (Regulation and Development) Act has been visibly fulfilling one of its key functions – resolving homebuyer grievances,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group.

Expressing his concerns about 100 per cent resolution, Puri said that RERA still lacks sufficient execution powers – a fact which the Supreme Court has also expressed apprehensions over. Meanwhile, the pandemic did not break the pace of project and agent registrations over the last three years.

While it leads in terms of disposal of cases, UP has seen the lowest growth of 22 per cent in project registrations in the past three years. In October 2019, the state had approx. 2,710 registered projects while the current number stands at approx. 3304 projects, indicating that the primary focus in UP has been on project completions rather than new launches.

Meanwhile, registration of agents under RERA has risen by 95 per cent in the last three years – from 35,699 on 8 October 2019 to approx. 69,766 on 8 October 2022. Maharashtra retains its lead with the maximum number of projects and agent registrations:

Number of projects and agents registered (as of october)

States Projects Agents Maharashtra 38,229 38,969 Tamil Nadu 10,771 2,596 Gujarat 10,030 1,953 Karnataka 6,313 3,590 Telangana 5,148 2,448 Madhya Pradesh 4,523 1,287 Uttar Pradesh 3,304 5,583

Source- MoHUA data compiled by ANAROCK