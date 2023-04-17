WPI inflation at 29-month low in March, prices of manufactured goods dip

The factory gate inflation was 14.63 per cent in March 2022. It was for the sixth consecutive month that wholesale inflation was down to single digits, after remaining in double digits for 18 months. It was 2.29 per cent in November 2020.

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate fell to a 29 month low of 1.34 per cent in March, from 3.85 per cent in February, pulled down by a higher base effect and a decline in the prices of manufactured products.