Govt to extend RoDTEP benefits to e-commerce exports: Piyush Goyal

The RoDTEP scheme, which came into effect three years ago, refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the government has decided to extend the benefits of the export-boosting scheme Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) to e-commerce exports.

The RoDTEP scheme, which came into effect three years ago, refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters.
'Right now, e-commerce exporters are not getting RoDTEP benefits. We are going to notify that RoDTEP will be available for e-commerce, and for whatever IT enablement is required, the Commerce Ministry will do,' a senior government official said.

It is difficult to get an estimate of e-commerce exports because a considerable portion of e-commerce exports by large companies such as Amazon and Walmart are a part of merchandise exports. Taking into account postal and courier exports, India exports goods via e-commerce to the tune of $1 to $1.5 billion out of total $421 billion exports.

Topics : Piyush Goyal Exports e-commerce transactions e-commerce industry

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

