Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rupee ends higher, far forward premiums climb to over 2-month high

The rupee closed at 83.1650 to the U.S. dollar, up from 83.3450 in the previous session. The currency posted its biggest rise in a single rise in nearly two weeks

Rupee

For once, the rupee "managed to use the dollar's downturn", a FX trader said.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee strengthened on Thursday while far forward premiums rose to their highest in more than two months on rising expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve easing monetary policy cycle.
The rupee closed at 83.1650 to the U.S. dollar, up from 83.3450 in the previous session. The currency posted its biggest rise in a single rise in nearly two weeks. The dollar index was at its lowest since July, and Asian currencies rose.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For once, the rupee "managed to use the dollar's downturn", a FX trader said.
"The lack of demand (for USD/INR) that we saw yesterday clearly helped (the rupee). It will be an interesting last day (of the year)."
The dollar has struggled for most of this month in the wake of increasing confidence that the Fed will deliver a series of rate cuts next year, most likely beginning as soon as next quarter. Slowing inflation is expected to allow the U.S. central bank to focus on growth, and investors think that will mean aggressive rate cuts.
The probability of a Fed rate cut in January has risen to 16% from under 1% a month back, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Odds of a March rate cut has climbed to over 85%.
The dollar index had fallen 2.5% in December, and that is on top of the 3% drop in November. The rupee has not benefited from the dollar's slump, thanks largely to the Reserve Bank of India's repeated intervention, according to traders.
The Fed rate cut expectations have pushed rupee premiums higher with the 1-year implied forward USD/INR yield hovering near 1.80%, up 25 basis points this month.
"We expect the RBI to prevent the rupee from reaching record lows. Once it crosses the 83.00-82.90 zone, it may move towards 82.50 levels," said Amit Pabari, managing director at fx advisory firm CR Forex.

Also Read

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Dollar dips across board as traders stay fixed on US rate cuts next year

India likely to remain fastest growing major economy in 2024: Assocham

Pakistan's current economic model not working, says World Bank official

Frozen India, China ties on a drift into fourth year with no end in sight

RBI continues battle against inflation; eyes on possible rate cut in 2024

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee US Fed rates RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon