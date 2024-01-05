Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt to halve oil refiners' FY24 energy transition equity support: Report

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp aim to end net carbon emissions from their operations by 2040, and Indian Oil Corp has set a target for 2046

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies

The government has considered various options to fund HPCL including a rights issue by ONGC

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India plans to halve the amount of equity investment to $1.8 billion for 2023/24 to help fund three state oil refiners' green energy projects, four government and industry sources said, as the federal government seeks to curb its fiscal deficit.
Asia's third largest economy, facing an over 40per cent shortfall in collecting revenues from stake sales in state-run companies, is prioritising spending to try to limit its fiscal deficit to 5.9per cent of GDP for this fiscal year to the end of March.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp aim to end net carbon emissions from their operations by 2040, and Indian Oil Corp has set a target for 2046.
To help the companies reach the goals, Rs 300 crore ($3.61 billion) in equity support was announced in the budget for this fiscal year.
But an industry and a government official said the funds will be provided in a staggered manner and the government will give Rs 150 cr equity support in 2023/24.
As the refiners' financial position is sound and they do not require Rs 300 crore for capex this year, the government has lowered the amount, one of the sources said.
All the sources with direct knowledge of the matter spoke on condition of anonymity because the details have yet to be approved by the federal cabinet.
India's oil ministry, the finance ministry and oil companies did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comments.
Two industry sources said BPCL and IOC will halve the size of their planned rights issues to Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 1,100 crore, respectively.
The refiners do not need funds immediately for energy transition projects, and their capex will only increase significantly after two-to-three years, one of the two industry sources said.
A second government source said Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the parent firm of HPCL, will enhance government's stake in it by 1per cent-1.5per cent through the preferential issue of shares.

Also Read

HPCL aims to cut diesel purchase from other cos following output boost

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

IOC raises Panipat refinery expansion cost 10%, pushes deadline by a year

Surging prices: Indian refiners push the envelope on Russia crude oil

Indian economy outperforming peers, projected to grow at 6.2% in 2024: UN

India likely to project higher GDP growth estimates of 7% FY24: Report

Red Sea region conflict: No major threat to India's fuel supplies

Chinese brand Transsion rings a bell in India's smartphone market

Proposed India-UK FTA: Social security impasse prolongs negotiations

The details of government's plan to halve its equity stake, the reduced size of IOC and BPCL's planned rights issue, and the preferential issue by ONGC have not been reported previously.
The government cannot directly inject funds into HPCL, as in 2018 it sold its entire 51.1per cent stake in the company to ONGC.
The government has considered various options to fund HPCL including a rights issue by ONGC.
Two industry sources said the government has asked oil companies to launch rights and preferential issues by mid-March to complete the process before next fiscal begins on April 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oil refineries India's state oil refiners Oil refinery Indian oil refiners oil refinery capacity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon