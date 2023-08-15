Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

The government is preparing to launch a special scheme designed for traditional craftsmen and workers, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on Tuesday.

This scheme, expected to be a significant boon for the Other Backward Community (OBC), is scheduled to be inaugurated on the forthcoming Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17. It has an initial allocation of approximately Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore.

"In the coming days, a scheme will be unveiled on Vishwakarma Jayanti, aiming to benefit those skilled in traditional craftsmanship, especially from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be strengthened through the Vishwakarma Yojana," the Prime Minister proclaimed from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of capitalising on the demographic dividend and preparing a skilled workforce that is ready to serve both the nation and the world.

"Today, while other countries are grappling with an aging population, India is energetically advancing towards a youthful demographic. It is a time of immense pride as India has the highest population under 30. The world requires youthful energy and skills. We have established a separate ministry for skill development. It aims to meet not only India's needs but the global demand as well," he stated.

Highlighting his government's achievements in generating employment opportunities, the Prime Minister said that the administration has fostered self-employment, businesses, and ventures for the youth through Mudra Yojana, with a budget exceeding Rs 20 trillion. Moreover, during the pandemic, Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) were fortified with nearly Rs 3.5 trillion, protecting them from collapse and enabling them to create more jobs.

"Approximately eight crore individuals have commenced new businesses. It's not merely eight crore people who initiated their ventures; each entrepreneur has offered employment to one or two others. Through Mudra Yojana, availed by eight crore citizens, the ability to provide work for 80-100 million new individuals has been realised," he added.

Earlier this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM-VIKAS) package for artisans and craftsmen. This package is intended to enhance the quality, scale, and accessibility of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain.