Will support brownfield projects with 25% of ₹8.2K cr fund: Shipping secy

Financial aid, cluster development, and credit note scheme aim to modernize Indian shipyards

Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran
Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government will provide up to 25 per cent financial assistance to shipbuilders from the ₹8,261 crore fund for brownfield expansion, incentivising public and private sector companies to invest in adding capacity, Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran told Business Standard. 
This fund is part of the recently announced ₹70,000 crore package for the shipbuilding sector.  
On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had approved the shipbuilding cluster development scheme worth ₹20,000 crore, which will be utilised for developing both greenfield and brownfield shipbuilding clusters over 10 years.  
Existing shipyards will be supported by
