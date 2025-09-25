Will support brownfield projects with 25% of ₹8.2K cr fund: Shipping secy

The central government will provide up to 25 per cent financial assistance to shipbuilders from the ₹8,261 crore fund for brownfield expansion, incentivising public and private sector companies to invest in adding capacity, Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran told Business Standard.

This fund is part of the recently announced ₹70,000 crore package for the shipbuilding sector.

On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had approved the shipbuilding cluster development scheme worth ₹20,000 crore, which will be utilised for developing both greenfield and brownfield shipbuilding clusters over 10 years.

Existing shipyards will be supported by