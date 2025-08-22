Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST Council to meet on Sep 3-4 to discuss key reforms in tax system

GST Council to meet on Sep 3-4 to discuss key reforms in tax system

The 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will discuss major reforms, including rate rationalisation and compensation cess.

goods and services tax, GST

An officers’ meeting has also been scheduled for September 2 to prepare the groundwork for the Council’s discussions. | File Image

Monika Yadav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet in New Delhi on September 3–4 to discuss major reforms in the indirect tax system. The two-day deliberations, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are expected to take up issues related to rate rationalisation, compensation cess and measures to improve compliance.
 
An officers’ meeting has also been scheduled for September 2 to prepare the groundwork for the Council’s discussions.
 
The Centre has proposed shifting to a simpler two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while scrapping the current 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates, along with a peak levy of 40 per cent on high-end luxury and sin goods.
 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the move as a “next-generation reform” aimed at easing compliance and lowering disputes in his Independence Day address. The Council will also likely discuss introducing an additional duty of over 40 per cent on select items to make up for states’ revenue needs after the withdrawal of compensation cess.
 

More From This Section

Industry News, India-UK Free Trade, FTA, free trade agreement

India's free trade agreements becoming more complex, says Sunil Barthwal

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

goods and services tax, GST

GST cuts could make Indian hospitality globally competitive: Industry body

crude oil, oil

India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Peter Navarro

Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

Topics : GST council meeting GST Council GST tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon