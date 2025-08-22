Friday, August 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

The rupee depreciated by 0.3% as the dollar strengthened, amid concerns over upcoming US tariffs and ahead of Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

The local currency settled at 87.53 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.27 per dollar.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated by about 0.3 per cent on Friday, tracking a stronger dollar and renewed concerns over US tariffs on Indian goods scheduled to take effect on 27 August, said dealers.
 
The local currency settled at 87.53 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.27 per dollar. It has weakened by 2.35 per cent in the current financial year, and by 2.19 per cent against the greenback in the current calendar year so far.
 
“The rupee was tracking the dollar, and importers were buying dollars because there is concern around the US tariff, as it is scheduled to take effect next week,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
 
The dollar index rose by 0.47 per cent to 98.72 ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled later in the day. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, 80 per cent of traders expect the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in September.

Also Read

markets, share market

Sensex falls 700 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 6-day rally, sheds 694 pts; Nifty at 24,870; ITC, banks weigh

Bitcoin

Crypto markets hold breath as investors await Powell's Jackson Hole speech

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares choppy, dollar steady as traders await Powell speech

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell faces high-stakes gamble on US economy in final Jackson Hole speech

 
“The speech by Jerome Powell is expected to give firm cues to the market. The overall sentiment is down because of the tariff. The rupee is seen trading between 87.50 per dollar and 87.80 per dollar, depending on developments over the weekend,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
The rupee weakened by 0.02 per cent during the week. It had briefly appreciated past the 87 per dollar mark during the week, on expectations that the US may ease its stance on the additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, following Donald Trump's meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. The additional 25 per cent tariff was imposed on India due to the continued import of discounted Russian oil, which the US views as undermining Western sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.
 
Additionally, the central government has proposed a simplification and reduction of GST rates by eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, which helped keep the rupee afloat during the week. S&P Global’s upgrade of the country’s sovereign credit rating from 'BBB-' to 'BBB' also kept sentiment in the foreign exchange market upbeat during the week.
 

More From This Section

goods and services tax, GST

GST cuts could make Indian hospitality globally competitive: Industry body

crude oil, oil

India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Peter Navarro

Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI floats discussion paper to review inflation targeting framework

goods and services tax, GST

GoM backs GST rejig; states flag risk to revenue ahead of Council meet

Topics : Jerome Powell Indian rupee US tariffs US Dollar US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon