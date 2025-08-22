Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's free trade agreements becoming more complex, says Sunil Barthwal

India's free trade agreements becoming more complex, says Sunil Barthwal

India's free trade agreements are evolving, incorporating new areas like labour, environment, and intellectual property. Barthwal highlighted the complexity of India's deals with the EU and UK.

Industry News, India-UK Free Trade, FTA, free trade agreement

That apart, under the India-UK FTA, it was for the first time that India took commitments on matters related to labour and environment. | File Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Free trade agreements (FTAs) are becoming more complex, with the inclusion of matters such as non-services, labour, environment, intellectual property rights (IPR) and government procurement that go beyond the arena of trade, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday.
 
Citing the example of the European Union (EU), the secretary said that the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal are complex, with discussions on new areas such as non-services.
 
“India-EU FTA will be more complex. There are many new subjects, such as non-services, which we never had. We used to think that it is only merchandise trade and other services that are getting into the investment issue of services,” Barthwal said at an event organised by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law.
 
 
Similarly, the recently signed India-UK FTA is also a complex deal and includes several regulatory and sectoral areas such as IPR, non-tariff barriers, trade remedies, innovation, good regulatory practices, government procurement, and dispute settlement. There are also sectoral chapters, such as digital trade, e-commerce, among other areas.
 
The secretary further said that the India-UK FTA is a gold standard for future trade deals, considering that India is negotiating agreements with a number of countries right now.

Also Read

Swraj Paul

Swraj Paul's later-career expansion: Caparo's N America bet after crises

steel, aluminium

Why UK is close to becoming only G7 nation without steel production ability

China EV market

UK EV delegation visits Kolkata, FIDC spots challenges for clean mobility

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi chairman urges caution over micro-cap stocks, calls for transparency

Insurers may prefer bond

Outlook remains positive for private general insurers despite modest growthpremium

 
“Why is it the gold standard? Because we were able to take a viewpoint. We were able to devise a text draft, the legal text in a manner which satisfied our stakeholders, and at the same time the stakeholders, and negotiators,” he added.
 
That apart, under the India-UK FTA, it was for the first time that India took commitments on matters related to labour and environment.
 
The secretary’s comment came at a time when India is fast-tracking FTA negotiations and reviewing existing trade agreements. While a trade deal with the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations will come into force from 1 October, India has reached out to the UK to fast-track the implementation of the FTA by wrapping up parliamentary procedures. The agreement with Oman has been finalised and will be signed soon.
 
Talks with the EU are also being fast-tracked. The government is also looking to complete FTA negotiations with Chile and Peru by the end of this year. Additionally, substantial completion of the FTA review with the 10-member ASEAN nations is expected by year-end.

More From This Section

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

goods and services tax, GST

GST cuts could make Indian hospitality globally competitive: Industry body

crude oil, oil

India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Peter Navarro

Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI floats discussion paper to review inflation targeting framework

Topics : UK industry India UK relation FTA talks India-EU FTA pact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon