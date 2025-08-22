Friday, August 22, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST cuts could make Indian hospitality globally competitive: Industry body

GST cuts could make Indian hospitality globally competitive: Industry body

It will ensure competitiveness vis--vis other international destinations and help in achieving India's goal of attracting 100 million foreign tourists annually by 2047, HAI said in a statement

goods and services tax, GST

"GST rationalisation has the potential to transform Indian hospitality into a globally competitive force. While we welcome the (GST) Council's consideration of a simplified structure, it is equally critical to align tariff thresholds with inflation a

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hotel Association of India on Friday said the government's step to rationalise GST slabs has the potential to transform Indian hospitality into a globally competitive force, hoping for a tax rate of 5 per cent with input tax credit across hotels, restaurants, and tourism services.

Welcoming the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to bring next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden across the country, Hotel Association of India (HAI) said such reforms are essential to position India as a top tourism destination globally.

It will ensure competitiveness vis--vis other international destinations and help in achieving India's goal of attracting 100 million foreign tourists annually by 2047, HAI said in a statement.

 

"GST rationalisation has the potential to transform Indian hospitality into a globally competitive force. While we welcome the (GST) Council's consideration of a simplified structure, it is equally critical to align tariff thresholds with inflation and global benchmarks," HAI President KB Kachru said.

To position India as a top five tourism destination globally as envisaged, India's competitiveness will have to be enhanced, he said, adding, "the rate of 18 per cent tax for hotels is too prohibitive, increasing hotel tariff to put India's competitiveness globally at risk".

Also Read

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering provisions under GST 2.0

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaulpremium

GST

GST rate rejig to give ₹1.98 trillion consumption boost: SBI report

construction

Construction costs surge 40% since 2019; experts call for GST reforms

Goods and Services Tax, GST

New GST plan by Diwali: What is a GoM, how it works, and why it matters

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 676 pts, Nifty tests 25K on GST rejig talk; Maruti up 9%

The much-needed broad rationalisation for hotels should be to encourage greater productivity and larger contribution to GDP and to attract urgently needed investments in the sector, Kachru added.

Currently, hotel rooms priced up to ₹7,500 per day fall under the 12 per cent GST bracket, a threshold set 6-7 years ago, HAI said, adding that it has urged the policy makers to review these slabs in line with inflation and raise it to ₹15,000 as tax rates directly influence affordability for travellers and the overall competitiveness of India as a tourist destination.

HAI noted that in a representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also chairs the GST Council, it called for a uniform GST rate of 5 per cent with input tax credit (ITC) across hotels, restaurants, and tourism services.

"This will ease compliance, improve the ease of doing business, and stimulate investment and job creation," it said.

The contribution of tourism to creating employment and inclusive growth is well known and, with the right policy intervention, can achieve the goal of contribution of 10 per cent to India's GDP, HAI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Peter Navarro

Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI floats discussion paper to review inflation targeting framework

goods and services tax, GST

GoM backs GST rejig; states flag risk to revenue ahead of Council meet

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

India's GDP growth likely at 6.3% in FY26, below RBI estimates: SBI report

Topics : Narendra Modi GST News hospitality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon