Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GST cuts on TVs to benefit buyers, drive market share growth: Sony India MD

GST cuts on TVs to benefit buyers, drive market share growth: Sony India MD

Festival season demand to grow by 10% and TV prices come down by 7.8%

Sunil Nayyar, managing director, Sony India

Sunil Nayyar, managing director, Sony India

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electronics products maker Sony India will pass on goods and services tax (GST) rate cut benefits to customers by reducing prices of premium television (TV) sets by nearly 8 per cent, effective from September 22.
 
“We wish to pass on the entire benefit of the GST rate cuts on TVs to the consumer. In the premium and super-premium category, our prices will come down by 7.8 per cent, making it very attractive for customers,” said Sunil Nayyar, managing director (MD), Sony India.
 
After flat volumes in the first five months of 2025-26 (FY26), the company is eyeing a 3-5 per cent share gain in the premium and super-premium TV category.
 
 
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed GST rates on TVs over 32 inches to 18 per cent from 28 per cent earlier.
 
Hence, price reductions will be up to ₹70,000 on 85-inch TVs, up to ₹51,000 on 75-inch TVs, up to ₹40,000 on 65-inch TVs, and up to ₹32,000 on 55-inch TVs. 

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 11

Tech Wrap Sept 11: Spotify lossless, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, Galaxy F17

Sony India

Sony India to pass on GST cut on TVs, expects up to 10% demand increase

Sony IER-EX15C wired earphones

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD, NODWIN Gaming

Nodwin Gaming acquires Sony's stake in e-sports event Championship Evo

Aditya Kumar from KBC 17

Who is Aditya Kumar? The IPS officer who became KBC 17's first crorepati

 
“We are a premium priced brand, and earlier it may have been difficult to afford (our products). But these rate cuts will allow customers to upgrade both vertically and horizontally, and buy bigger screen sizes and higher technology,” Nayyar added.
 
TVs continue to be the company’s cash cow business, accounting for 55-60 per cent of its overall revenues.
 
“We are expecting a 5-10 per cent growth in the 55-inch and above category, where we are a dominant player,” he said, adding that festival demand is expected to be robust with an overall growth of 10 per cent.
 
The company has also lined up launches in the audio category, with “state-of-art headphones”, for the Diwali season.
 
Sony India is eyeing a top line of ₹10,000 crore in the next two-three years. The company witnessed a double-digit growth in FY25 while in FY24 it had recorded a revenue of ₹7,664 crore.

More From This Section

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI completes 13.18% stake sale in Yes Bank to boost Q2 bottomline

Police Watches

Italian brand Police aims to tick past ₹500 cr watch sales by 2030

Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO), Taneira

Ethnic wear brand Taneira expects 'really good' sales in festival season

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics secures USFDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso biosimilars

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla Group and SRAM & MRAM to build EV battery gigafactories in India

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Sony India GST rate cut TV sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon