Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Gujarat remains top exporting state in FY25 with ₹9.83 trn exports: FIEO

Gujarat remains top exporting state in FY25 with ₹9.83 trn exports: FIEO

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the analysis of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO)

exports, imports, trade

Jamnagar contributes over one-third of the state's total. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat retained its position as India's top exporting state in 2024-25, with outbound shipments worth Rs 9.83 lakh crore, accounting for 26.6 per cent of the country's total exports, FIEO said on Tuesday.

It said despite a marginal dip from the previous year, Gujarat's exports remained significantly ahead of all other states, nearly Rs 4.3 lakh crore more than Maharashtra (Rs 5,57,271 crore), the second-ranked state.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the analysis of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

"In 2024-25, Gujarat reaffirmed its leadership as India's top exporting state, accounting for Rs 9.83 lakh crore, which is 26.6 per cent of the country's total exports," it said.

 

It added that Gujarat's export dominance continues to be driven by a few high-performing districts, with Jamnagar maintaining a commanding lead at Rs 3.63 lakh crore, largely owing to its petroleum and refinery exports.

Also Read

butter

Butter's 47% global price surge finds explanation in a cult novel

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariff clouds cast a spreading gloom over export-focused MSME moodpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

Exports, Export

28 states, UTs form export strategy to promote outbound shipments: Official

India electronics exports FY25, India mobile phone exports 2025, PLI scheme electronics impact, India export rankings, Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics sector growth

Electronics exports up 47% in April-June quarter, led by US, UAE, China

Jamnagar contributes over one-third of the state's total.

The top five export commodities from the state are Petroleum Products, Gems and Jewellery, Organic Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Engineering Goods (Machinery).

In 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh contributes Rs 1.86 lakh crore to India's total exports of Rs 37.02 lakh crore.

This accounts for 5 per cent of the country's total exports, positioning Uttar Pradesh as an important player in India's export landscape.

"Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated a commendable diversification in its export markets, reaching both traditional and emerging economies across continents," it said, adding that the US continues to be the top export destination of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee extends losses on trade tensions, but RBI intervention caps fall

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Export boost drives services sector growth to 11-month high in July: PMI

India US Flag

India, US 'actively involved' in trade talks: Govt a day after MEA rebuke

GST

No proposal to grant GST exemption on utilisation of MPLADS funds

Topics : Trade exports Gujarat FIEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon