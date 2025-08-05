Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee extends losses on trade tensions, but RBI intervention caps fall

Rupee extends losses on trade tensions, but RBI intervention caps fall

Rupee touches 87.89/$ amid escalating US trade threats, nears record low but closes at 87.80 after RBI steps in; markets now eye RBI policy decision

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

The rupee touched an intra-day low of 87.89 per dollar, narrowly missing its record low of 87.95 hit in February.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated further against the US dollar on Tuesday amid escalating trade tensions with the United States, but likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped prevent a breach of the record low levels of the local currency against the greenback.
 
The rupee touched an intra-day low of 87.89 per dollar, narrowly missing its record low of 87.95 hit in February. However, due to suspected RBI intervention, the currency settled at 87.80 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 87.66.
 
“The Indian rupee would have opened below 88 but for RBI selling dollars in NDF and not allowing it to depreciate further, though the threat of the rupee crossing 88 has not gone yet, with Trump still trying to ensure that India does not buy Russian oil, else he would impose extra tariffs on the country,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
 
“Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as usual, were sellers in equities yesterday, and it continued today as well. Oil companies may also be buyers of oil since they may now be sourcing from places other than Russia. RBI has been protecting 87.84 for now, but we will have to see how long that continues. The close at 87.80 was the lowest for the third consecutive day while RBI sold dollars for the rainy day,” he added. 
 
US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed threats to significantly raise tariffs on Indian goods, citing India’s ongoing purchase and resale of Russian oil. This follows his announcement last week of a surprise 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. In response, India’s foreign ministry said it would take “all necessary steps” to safeguard national interests and economic security, escalating the trade dispute.
 
“Concerns over potential tariff hikes weighed on the Indian rupee, which closed near its record low of 87.95 against the US dollar. The currency consolidated within a narrow range after a weak start, supported by expected dollar inflows from state banks and lower imported commodity prices, but still closed near record low levels. However, caution persists amid ongoing foreign fund outflows and trade uncertainties. Attention now turns to the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement. While a status quo is expected, any surprise rate cut or easing signal could boost market sentiment,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

More From This Section

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Export boost drives services sector growth to 11-month high in July: PMI

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

India US Flag

India, US 'actively involved' in trade talks: Govt a day after MEA rebuke

GST

No proposal to grant GST exemption on utilisation of MPLADS funds

Modi Trump

Six months of a Trump Presidency later, India-US ties hit a crossroadspremium

Topics : Indian rupee US Dollar Trump tariffs RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon