Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would raise tariffs on Indian imports “very substantially” within the next 24 hours, citing New Delhi’s ongoing imports of Russian oil.
“They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy,” Trump told CNBC in an interview. He also criticised India’s existing tariff structure, calling it the primary point of contention.
Trump, however, did not specify what the revised tariff rate would be. "We'll be putting an initially small tariff on pharma," he added.