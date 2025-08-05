Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

US President Donald Trump criticised India's existing tariff structure, calling it the primary point of contention

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump | (Photo:PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would raise tariffs on Indian imports “very substantially” within the next 24 hours, citing New Delhi’s ongoing imports of Russian oil.
 
“They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy,” Trump told CNBC in an interview. He also criticised India’s existing tariff structure, calling it the primary point of contention.
 
Trump, however, did not specify what the revised tariff rate would be. "We'll be putting an initially small tariff on pharma," he added.
 

More From This Section

GST

No proposal to grant GST exemption on utilisation of MPLADS funds

Goods and Services Tax, GST

West Bengal's GST revenues rise 12% in July, Tripura leads with 41% surge

BAsmati

Basmati players cautious post trade deal with UK, shrimp exporters upbeatpremium

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

Deloitte projects India's FY26 growth at 6.4-6.7%, flags global risks

Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

E20 petrol won't affect fuel efficiency, may boost performance, says govt

Topics : Donald Trump US President Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon