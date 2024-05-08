Home-cooked veg thali became 8% costlier in April than last year: Report

Pricier onion, tomato and potato increased the cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali by 8 per cent in April to Rs 27.4 compared to Rs 25.4 in the same month last year, said a report on Wednesday.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali fell 4 per cent to Rs 56.3 in the same period from Rs 58.9 as broilers became cheaper, according to ratings agency CRISIL’s ‘Roti Rice Rate’ report.

A vegetarian thali has roti, onion, tomato, potato, rice, dal, curd, and salad. A non-vegetarian thali has the same foods but chicken (broiler) replaces dal. The average cost of a home-cooked thali is calculated based on input prices in North, South, East and West India.

"Lower onion arrivals due to a significant drop in rabi acreage and damage to potato crop in West Bengal led to the price increase," said CRISIL.

Rice and pulses’ prices increased too, by 14 per cent and 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Prices of cumin (jeera), chilli and vegetable oil declined 40 per cent, 31 per cent and 10 per cent, preventing a further increase in the vegetarian thali cost.

The price of broiler chicken cooled down 12 per cent Y-o-Y to make a non-vegetarian thali cheaper. Broiler accounts for 50 per cent of the total cost of a thali.

Sequentially, the price of a vegetarian thali in April was flat due to a 4 per cent decline in onion prices and a 3 per cent fall in fuel cost. The prices of tomatoes and potatoes continue to inch up.

A non-vegetarian thali’s cost increased 3 per cent compared to March due to more demand for broilers and rising input costs.

According to Pushan Sharma, director of research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, vegetable prices are likely to “remain elevated” in the near future.

"Since November 2023, the prices of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis have been diverging. The vegetarian thali has become costlier year-on-year, while the non-vegetarian thali is cheaper. This is mainly because of declining broiler prices, while the prices of vegetables such as onions, potatoes and tomatoes have risen on a low base," he said.