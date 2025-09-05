How gaps in governance standards weigh on India's sovereign ratings

Fitch Ratings last week maintained India’s sovereign rating at the lowest rung of investment grade (BBB-), citing the country’s poor grades in World Bank’s governance index as one of the reasons for its decision.

ALSO READ: The Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) is a snapshot of 200 countries, including India, and tracks six areas: voice and accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law, and control of corruption. Based on inputs from more than 30 global think tanks, international agencies, NGOs and private companies, WGI is among the most widely used benchmarks to assess governance quality.