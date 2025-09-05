Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How gaps in governance standards weigh on India's sovereign ratings

How gaps in governance standards weigh on India's sovereign ratings

Fitch Ratings keeps country at lowest investment grade, citing poor scores in political stability and corruption control

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Fitch Ratings last week maintained India’s sovereign rating at the lowest rung of investment grade (BBB-), citing the country’s poor grades in World Bank’s governance index as one of the reasons for its decision.
 
The Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) is a snapshot of 200 countries, including India, and tracks six areas: voice and accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law, and control of corruption. Based on inputs from more than 30 global think tanks, international agencies, NGOs and private companies, WGI is among the most widely used benchmarks to assess governance quality. 
