MSP of wheat and paddy: How the two states Punjab and Haryana fared

Data on the number of farmers isn't comparable as no record was maintained before 2015-16

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

As the stand-off between Punjab and Haryana farmers, and the Centre entered the third day on Thursday, data shared by the Central government showed that the quantum of wheat and paddy procured by the government has risen significantly between the period in which the UPA governed, and the ongoing one. However, data on the number of farmers isn't comparable as no record was maintained before 2015-16.    
 
*Till Feb 1, 2024;  The number of farmers benefitted is available from 2015-16 onwards;
 MSP: Minimum support price; Source: Government of India

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

