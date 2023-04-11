Huge delta of opportunities for investments in India: Goyal to French cos



The minister is here on an official visit to hold meetings with his French counterpart and top CEOs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said there are huge opportunities for French investors in India in areas such as manufacturing and infrastructure.



He said the Indian economy is expected to reach about USD 35 trillion in the next 25 years from the current level of about USD 3.5 trillion.

"Huge delta of opportunities are there in India," he said while addressing the India France Business Summit here.



"We are one the largest consumers of goods and services. Exports of goods and services are growing by over 50 per cent and we hope to continue this growth trajectory. We hope to see our exports of goods and services to triple from USD 765 billion to USD 2 trillion by 2030," he added.

According to the minister, young population, presence of huge talent pool and digital connectivity offer opportunities for investors.

The minister held a meeting with Olivier Becht, Minister delegate of Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Government of France. Both co-chaired the India-France Business Summit.

Goyal invited French businesses to become part of India's exports growth.



There are hundreds of French businesses in India in different sectors such as defence, ITES, consulting, engineering services, and heavy industry.

Goyal is accompanied by a delegation of top 16 Indian CEOs.



India-France bilateral trade stood at USD 12.42 billion in 2021-22. During April-January 2022-23, India's exports to France stood at USD 6.5 billion while imports aggregated at USD 4.36 billion. The trade gap is in favour of India.

France is the 11th largest foreign investor in India, with a cumulative FDI of USD 10.5 billion between April 2000 and December 2022. It accounted for about 1.7 per cent of the total FDI of USD 625.3 billion that India has received during the period.



He said that French companies operating in India are participating in Make in India initiative and smart cities.

The French minister too invited Indian companies to invest in France in sectors such as aerospace and pharmaceuticals.

"We want to ensure business friendly environment for companies and attract more Indian companies in strategic sectors," Becht said, adding France is one of the key foreign investments destination in Europe.