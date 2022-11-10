Piyush Goyal co-chairs India-US CEO Forum with US Commerce Secretary

JUST IN
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday co-chaired the India-US CEO forum along with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday co-chaired the India-US CEO forum along with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

"Delighted to co-chair the India-US CEO forum along with US Secretary of Commerce@SecRaimondo," he tweeted.

The Union Minister further informed that the forum focussed on deepening the strategic partnership between India and US.

"The forum saw active participation and discussions by CEOs of both countries as India and US look to deepen our strategic partnership in various sectors of our respective economies," he further said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and discussed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) alongside high technology cooperation between the two countries.

The US Secretary also appreciated Jaishankar's views on IPEF going forward and emphasized the need for an ambitious and high-standard outcome as she underlined working closely with India in the discussions ahead, the official statement by the US Department of Commerce read.

IPEF, a group of 13 countries, is a multilateral economic framework. Since its launch in May launch, IPEF countries have engaged in intensive discussions to scope out each pillar of the Framework.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo.

India joined the IPEF and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the launch event along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and other leaders from partner countries. Previously, virtual Ministerial Meetings were held immediately after the launch on May 23 and thereafter from July 26-27, 2022.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 06:46 IST

