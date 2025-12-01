Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's industrial output slows to 0.4% in Oct due to fewer working days

India's industrial output slows to 0.4% in Oct due to fewer working days

The slow growth in the month could be attributed to less number of working days because of a number of festivals in the month, including Dussehra, Deepawali and Chhath

Manufacturing

The manufacturing sector recorded a 1.8 per cent growth.

Rishika Agarwal
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

India’s industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), fell to 0.4 per cent in October 2025, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Monday. 
 
The slow growth in the month could be attributed to less number of working days because of a number of festivals in the month, including Dussehra, Deepawali and Chhath.
 
The October print compares with a reading of 4 per cent in September 2025 and 3.5 per cent in October 2024.

Infra, construction goods grew 7%

Use-based data showed mixed momentum. Infrastructure and construction goods grew 7.1 per cent, followed by capital goods at 2.4 per cent and intermediate goods at 0.9 per cent. However, primary goods contracted 0.6 per cent, consumer durables dipped 0.5 per cent, and consumer non-durables fell 4.4 per cent in October.
 
 
For the April–October period of 2025-26, industrial output grew 2.7 per cent, led by a 3.9 per cent rise in manufacturing. Electricity output was flat year-to-date, while mining contracted 1.9 per cent during the period.

Sector-wise growth

The manufacturing sector recorded a 1.8 per cent growth, buoyed by basic metals (6.6 per cent), coke and refined petroleum products (6.2 per cent), and motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers (5.8 per cent).
 
Hot-rolled coils, mild steel sheets, and flat alloy-steel products pushed the growth of basic metals, while diesel, petrol, and hard coke led the surge of coke and refined petroleum products. In motor vehicles, auto parts, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles were the main contributors.  Meanwhile, the mining and electricity sectors declined by -1.8 per cent and -6.9 per cent, respectively, in October. The lower demand and drop in electricity use came from longer rains and cooler weather in many states and union territories.

IIP growth IIP DATA industrial output

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

