Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt blocks 87 illegal loan lending applications after due process

Govt blocks 87 illegal loan lending applications after due process

The government on Monday said a total of 87 illegal loan lending applications have been blocked after following the due process.

digital loan, loan scam, online scam, fraud

Representative Image | AI generated image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government on Monday said a total of 87 illegal loan lending applications have been blocked after following the due process.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is empowered to issue blocking directions to block the Information for public access under section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000.

"So far, after following the due process, MeitY has blocked a total of 87 illegal loan lending applications under section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, he also said that regulatory action for inquiry, inspection of books of accounts and investigation under the Companies Act, 2013 is taken from time to time against companies, including the ones indulged in online lending activities through loan apps.

 

"Whenever any violation under the Companies Act, 2013 is found on the basis of the above, an appropriate legal action is taken," he said.

The corporate affairs ministry is implementing the Companies Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LPG cylinder, LPG

ATF price hiked by 5.4%, commercial LPG cylinders see ₹10 reduction

Manufacturing

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Stellar growth, low inflation raise questions over need for RBI rate cuts

importers, shippers

India's quiet rollback of trade barriers eases worry for global partners

GDP Growth

After robust H1, economists upgrade full-year FY26 growth forecast to 7.5%premium

Topics : loans digital lending Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon