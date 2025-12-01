Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Net GST Collection sees modest uptick at ₹1.52 trillion in November

Net GST Collection sees modest uptick at ₹1.52 trillion in November

The GST Compensation Cess collections slipped a sharp 69.06 per cent to ₹4,006 crore from nearly ₹13,000 crore a year ago

Gst Collection rises

Gross GST revenues for November, which represent taxes paid for transactions concluded in October, were up 0.7 per cent at ₹1.7 trillion.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net Revenues from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rose 1.3 per cent in November to ₹1.52 trillion as compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by the government. The GST Compensation Cess collections slipped a sharp 69.06 per cent to ₹4,006 crore from nearly ₹13,000 crore a year ago.
 
Gross GST revenues for November, which represent taxes paid for transactions concluded in October, were up 0.7 per cent at ₹1.7 trillion, but revenues from domestic transactions in the first full month of the revised GST rate structure slipped 2.3 per cent from last year to ₹1.24 trillion. Gross revenues from imports grew 10.2 per cent.  Meanwhile, ₹1.95 trillion in revenue was collected in October, marking a 4.6 per cent increase compared to ₹1.87 trillion for the same period last year.  
Commenting on the collection, MS Mani, partner, Deloitte India, said, "Gross GST collections (excluding cess) have largely remained the same as the same month last year, indicating that the loss on account of rate reductions has been compensated by higher consumption, although not at the expected scale."
 
 
"While the gross domestic product (GDP) data indicates robust growth, the GST collections over the next four months would indicate whether the FY26 targets can be met as planned. There is wide divergence in the state-wise collections, and a sectoral causative analysis is essential at this stage to enhance the collections with necessary policy measures," Mani added.
 

More From This Section

digital loan, loan scam, online scam, fraud

Govt blocks 87 illegal loan lending applications after due process

LPG cylinder, LPG

ATF price hiked by 5.4%, commercial LPG cylinders see ₹10 reduction

Manufacturing

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Stellar growth, low inflation raise questions over need for RBI rate cuts

importers, shippers

India's quiet rollback of trade barriers eases worry for global partners

Topics : GST collections GST cess GST collection BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon