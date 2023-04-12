IMF sees India's combined debt-to-GDP ratio rising for 4 yrs starting FY24



In its latest Fiscal Monitor report, the IMF said India’s combined debt-to-GDP ratio (Centre plus states) will rise a tad to 83.2 per cent in FY24 and will hit a high of 83.8 per cent in FY27 before it starts to moderate. After declining for two straight years till FY23, India’s debt-to-GDP ratio is set to follow an upward trajectory for next four financial years starting FY24, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected on Wednesday.



The IMF projected that India’s combined fiscal deficit (Centre + states), which hit a high of 12.9 per cent in FY21 will continue to moderate to touch 7.6 per cent in FY29. As the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy, substantially reducing revenues and increasing government expenditure, India’s public debt-to-GDP ratio shot up from 75 per cent in FY20 to 88.5 per cent in FY21. However, it gradually reduced to 83.1 per cent in FY23 as revenues and expenditure stabilised.



However, Paolo Mauro, deputy director, fiscal affairs department at the IMF said the debt to GDP ratio in India would remain stable in the medium term unlike some other large economies where the Fund sees a continued increase. “The debt ratio in India right now is 83 per cent, so it’s high. The good news is that it is largely in domestic currency held domestically. It’s also fairly long maturity, so those are the positives. The other positive is that because we project very strong economic growth into the medium term, that is going to allow the debt to remain stable,” he added. Without naming India, the report said under current projections, the envisaged gradual and moderate fiscal tightening will not be sufficient to prevent public debt ratios from resuming an upward trend, as nominal GDP slows, driven by some large advanced and emerging market economies. “Interest payments as a share of revenues in emerging market economies and low-income developing countries are expected to remain higher over the medium term than before the pandemic,” it added.

