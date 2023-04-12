close

India's industrial production rises 5.6% in February vs 5.2% in January

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 1.2 per cent in February 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
India's industrial production rose 5.6 per cent in February 2023, according to official data released on Wednesday.
 
Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 1.2 per cent in February 2022.
 
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased 5.3 per cent in February 2023.
 
Mining output rose 4.6 per cent and power generation surged 8.2 per cent during the month under review.

(With agency output)

IIP | Index of Industrial Production | Indian Economy

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

