Immense possibilities of investment in U'khand: CM Dhami at Dubai summit

Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh organised a roadshow in Dubai under the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign, said a press release by the CMO on Wednesday.

Dhami during his address spoke about the immense possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand, said the official statement.

According to the official release, the Uttarakhand CM also informed the investors present in this program about the development work done in the field of religious, spiritual and adventure tourism through the construction of road, rail and ropeway in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official release further mentioned that Dhami, during the event, said that due to the efforts of the state government, a favourable environment for investors has been created in Uttarakhand by making the investment process simple and transparent.

On this occasion, CM Dhami invited all the investors present in the program to 'The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' to be held in Dehradun in the month of December, said the official statement.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Dhami held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups in Dubai for the Investors Summit.

In the presence of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, investment MoUs worth Rs 11925 crore were signed with various industry groups on the first day in Dubai. Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion.

Investment agreements were signed with groups related to tourism, education, infra, real estate, health, spices, aroma etc. MoUs worth Rs 5450 crore have been signed in the first session while MoUs worth Rs 6475 crore have been signed in the second session.

CM Dhami also invited all the industrial houses to the summit to be organized in Dehradun on the 8th and 9th of December.

