CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

Addressing the roadshow, the CM said, "I have no doubt that we will win with more votes than we did last time."

Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted with the public in the Garur village of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.
According to official sources, CM Dhami lent a patient ear to the villagers as they opened up on their issues.
He also informed the locals of what his government was doing for their betterment.
The bypoll in Bageshwar was necessitated after the Assembly segment fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das, who was also the minister for Transport and Social Welfare in the Dhami government.
Das passed away on April 23 after a sudden cardiac arrest.
He represented the Bageshwar constituency for four consecutive terms since 2007. Upon his demise, the state government declared three days of official mourning.

The chief minister, according to sources, is also likely to expand his council of ministers after the bye-election.
The Uttarakhand CM is on a tour of the Bageshwar district.
Earlier, on Saturday, he held a roadshow for Parvati Das, the widow of the departed MLA and the BJP's candidate for the bypoll, in Bageshwar's Garur.
Addressing the roadshow, the CM said, "I have no doubt that we will win with more votes than we did last time."
"This election, however, is being held under difficult circumstances as Chandan Ram Das is no longer with us. Whenever someone leaves us, we all come together, setting aside our differences. I would urge the people of Bageshwar to not only commiserate with his widow but also give her their blessings," the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Elections BJP Politics

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

