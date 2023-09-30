close
Push to investment will create fresh employment opportunities: CM Dhami

The chief minister was accorded a welcome by cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya and Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami returned here on Saturday from his five-day UK visit and said the push to investments in the state will create fresh employment opportunities for the local youth.
"We inked MoUs for investments worth more than Rs 12,500 crore with international firms during the visit. A large number of investors, which also include NRIs, are keen to invest in the state. Many of them are coming to attend the Global Investors Summit being held in December," Dhami told reporters soon after his arrival at Bannu School ground in race course area here.
"It is all very exciting for us. The coming of more investors to the state will create fresh employment opportunities for the local youth. It will also help double the state's GDP in the coming years," Dhami said.
The chief minister was accorded a welcome by cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya and Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.
Dhami had left for his UK tour on September 25.
He met investors in London and Birmingham during his visit , signed MoUs with several international firms for investments in the state and extended an invitation to them to attend the forthcoming Global Investors Summit to be held here in December this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Employment in India unemployment rate BJP

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

